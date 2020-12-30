2020: A year of DIY hair and wacky fashion

AS 2020, a long and turbulent year, draws to a close we take a look back at how people made it through the long periods of various lockdown levels, as we spent most of our days indoors and had to make do without, what we soon realised was, everyday luxuries. During the first month of hard lockdown, South Africans came up with weird and wonderful ways to keep themselves busy and entertained. People went back to basics by baking their own breads and treats while others picked up a needle and thread to try their hand at making their own face masks, which were scarce at the beginning of the pandemic. As the days dragged on, women had to come up with creative and DIY ways to maintain their beauty standards. Salon mani and pedis were no longer possible, hair colours faded and haircuts grew out forcing many to cut their own hair and actually do their own nails!

So many women tried to trim their own bangs with disastrous consequences.

We saw partners cutting each other’s hair. Even celebs were forced to do so. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt gave hubby Chris Pratt a lockdown haircut which didn’t turn out too bad.

Katherine gets ready to give hubby Chris a chop. Picture: Instagram

Women happily stopped wearing their bras and unashamedly lived in their PJs which later evolved into loungewear.

Then there were the social media challenges that left us in stitches.

Who would have thought that one could make a pillow look sexy?

The pillow challenge had guys and girls come up with the most spectacular and sometimes ridiculous ways of wearing a pillow!

Make-up tutorials and challenges became the order of the day. Everybody is basically now a make-up artist.

It was the Don’t Rush Challenge that really showed off ladies make-up skills.