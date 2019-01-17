To manage to age before time, start by making adjustments to your daily habits and do an effective skincare routine. Picture: Pexels.

Growing old is inevitable but ageing before your time can be controlled and it's easy t o manage by making adjustments to your daily habits by introducing an effective skincare routine.



Keep your stress level under control





A busy lifestyle and demanding career can be strenuous, both mentally and physically. When stressed, your body releases “fight-or-flight” hormones into the system, and if the stress response is activated too often or for too long, the result can be immune dysfunction, increased production of free radicals and DNA damage- all of which can contribute to skin ageing.





While removing stress entirely from your life isn’t possible, try carving out some quiet time for yourself by, for instance, incorporating just 10 minutes of meditation in your day can go a long way to relieving stress.





Cut back on sugar





Refined sugar is found in many foods, including bread, crisps and even health bars. Eating too much sugar can lead to glycation, a process in which sugar molecules attach to your collagen. This causes the collagen to become hard and less flexible, causing premature wrinkling. Eliminating sugar completely from your diet isn’t easy, but why not make a start by not putting sugar in your coffee and tea?





Get enough sleep





Skin repairs and regenerates itself while you sleep. If you don’t get six to eight hours of sleep at night, the process is thrown out of sync and the skin can’t perform at its optimum.





“If we don’t get enough sleep, our eyes reveal this tiredness and make us look older,” says Mirjana Brlečić, skin expert at Nikel. Brlečić suggests adding an eye cream to your nighttime skincare regime which helps to eradicate the fine lines that can easily appear in the very thin, delicate skin in this area.





Stay hydrated





Never underestimate the importance of water – skin cells are made of 64% water so, keeping hydrated is crucial. If you’re not drinking enough water, this will show in dry skin and chapped lips, which can lead to your skin ageing.





Keep moving





Exercise causes perspiration, which helps the body release toxins, which, if left in the skin cells, can cause degeneration and loss of collagen. Not exercising can actually make your face age prematurely.

Oxygenation, which occurs during exercise helps skin regenerate collagen, lowers chronic inflammation throughout the body, and aids weight loss, all of which can keep you looking young.



