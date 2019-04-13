Neville Masondo. (Pic: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)

The latest trends in autumn and winter, from ready-to-wear to bridal wear and high-end fashion, were on display this weekend at the Cape Africa Fashion International (AFI) Cape Town Fashion Week (AFICTFW). Held at the new wing of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Friday and Saturday, the event attracts fashion enthusiasts, fashion editors, buyers and business leaders.

From M. A. C makeup and hair stations for quick touch-ups. A nail bar for an express manicure. Even a spot to have your sneakers spruced up, the venue was a hub for everything fashion and Beauty.

Guests included known personalities local such as cooking sensation Siba Mtongana, hip-hop artist Ricky Rick and former miss SA and media personality Jo-Ann Strauss.

The main event, of course, was the runway shows.

On Friday evening South African designers inclusive brand Ruff Tung, AFI Prive, Maxhosa and Neville Masondo showcased their AW2019 collections. While Doreen Mashika from Tanzania was there to represent her country.

Unfortunately, the Quiteria & George (one of South Africa's most favored couture labels) show was canceled. With no explanation as to why.

Suzy Menkes, Vogue International Editor, recently described Maxhosa’s work as “very exciting and inspiring”.

Maxhosa (Pic: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)

Maxhosa by Laduma’s show titled “Amasiko Nezithethe” (also known as “customs and traditions”) collection had a ceremonial look resembling the embellishments within various African houses. The collection features Bedoo headpieces infused with Maxhosa prints and Amasunzu beaded creations as designed by Nondumiso Nkosi of Bedoo.

Maxhosa (Pic: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)

Women in all shapes and sizes filled the room, eager to see what the all-inclusive designers, Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch from Ruff Tung would be showing. This collection celebrates three years of Ruff Tung Inclusive.

Their AW2019 collection entitled “Blue Blood” who the designers say was inspired by the royal-blooded women, influences their fashion direction each season.

“Blue blood brings with it nobility, prestige, power, and influence – a token of us raising a toast and tribute to our majestic game-changers who grace our everyday fashion journey to the runways, paving the way to body acceptance and showing that Ruff Tung is all about real women: every shape and size,” says Pickering.

Ruff Tung (Pic: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)

We saw wide paperbag waist trousers, fitted tuxedos, their statement jumpsuits all in shades of cobalt, navy, and azure against a backdrop of black to create a fresh, bold trans-seasonal look.

No Ruff Tung show will be complete without sequins. A whole lot of sequins.

“As we live and breath, our sequins will always be the silver lining to your grey winter’s day,” Bridget confirms.

The highlight of the night, and the only designer to receive a standing ovation was that of Neville Masondo of La Art Neviole Emporium. Known for his exquisite bridal gowns. The show was styled to perfection and the models’ energy contagious. The gowns left us gasping.

The collection had a vintage feel with lace and pearls being a strong feature.

Neville Masondo. (Pic: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)

Neville Masondo. (Pic: Simon Deiner / SDR Photo)





Saturday night designers included Nola Black from Nigeria, Marianne Fassler, Shana Morland followed by Stefania Morland. We saw the latest work from Warrick Gautier as well as Imprint.

Designers from other parts of the African continent included Kreyann from Cameroon, Aphia Sakyi from Ghana and Loayo Art from Morocco.