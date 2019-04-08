Don't be afraid to get creative with your outfit. (Instagram)

Attending any fashion show is all about seeing the latest collection from your favorite designer, rubbing shoulders with the who's who in the fashion industry and dressing up of course. Having a ticket is the first step to attending fashion shows but it certainly doesn’t mean that you’re ready. Here are few must-knows before you can step in front of the banner wall for your Insta pic: If you don’t know where the venue is, find out (Google maps is your friend).

Know where to park (paid v free). A girl has to know how far she’s going to need to walk.

Make sure you DO NOT lose your tickets. There’s nothing worse than getting to the entrance and you can’t find your ticket. Know the times of each show and don’t be late.

Plan your outfit in advance. It might not be the Oscars but you should at least put some effort into getting your look together.

Bare the following in mind when you ask yourself “What will I wear?”:

We’re slowly heading into winter, which means the weather and is unpredictable. It’s a good idea to wear or carry something you can easily slip on or off without ruining your entire look.

Unless you’re one of the fortunate women who are comfortable in heels, then sneakers and flats are your best bet. You’re not always going to have a place to sit and should prepare yourself for a long day/night of standing.

Don’t be afraid to express yourself. It’s the one event you can, in fact, go over the top without anyone blinking an eye.

How you choose your handbag to accessorize is as important and the right shoes, for different reasons of course.

Forget about those tiny, micro bags. Unless you intend using it as a purse.

Your bag needs to fit essentials like a bottle of water, gum, tissues, lipstick, makeup spritz, cash and your tickets of course.

Now all you have to do is mingle and have fun!