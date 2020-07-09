2 Miss SA finalists open up about being on the frontline during the pandemic

Dealing with the coronavirus isn’t easy, especially for health workers who are at the frontline dealing with infected patients.



This year, the Miss South Africa pageant has two finalists who are medical practitioners.



Karishma Ramdev and Thato Mosehle share their daily challenges and what they would do if they were to be the Minister of Health for a day.





Ramdev, a first-year medical intern at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital said working during the pandemic has increased the workload. So many medical staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and have to rest at home, leaving those who don’t have the virus trying to keep services afloat.





Doctor Karishma Ramdev. Picture: Supplied.



On how people can help flatten the curve, Ramdev said: “Doctors are always known as hard workers and given respect. However, there is a new mindset where people think we are “heroes” because we’re working on the frontline. The majority of people aren’t as afraid as they need to be. They are bored, and I cannot stress enough how serious this pandemic is. Stay at home when possible, sanitise, and be safe.”



Mosehle, currently completing her internship at the Klerksdorp Tshepong Hospital complex, said if she were to be a Health Minister for a day, she would initiate programmes that would teach the younger generation about infectious diseases, and how to prevent them.



