3 best anti-ageing foods to help you look and feel younger

As you grow older, your body becomes weaker, less active, and more vulnerable to various health problems such as diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments. While there is no stopping the passing of time, you can slow down the ageing process by eating healthy, staying active, following proper skincare, and adopting favourable lifestyle choices.

What are “anti-ageing foods’’? Anti-ageing foods are said to be unprocessed foods that boost skin quality, improve immunity, decrease inflammation, and more. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is the healthiest way to boost your complexion and feel better all around.

While no single food can erase laugh lines, certain vitamins found in fruits and vegetables can help prevent wrinkles and fine lines from developing. Below we take a look at some of the “anti-ageing foods” you should be eating that will help you look and feel younger. Broccoli

Broccoli hails from the Brassica group of vegetables, which also includes kale, cauliflower, cabbage, and collard greens. Broccoli receives a lot of attention because it is a nutritional powerhouse. It is an excellent source of vitamins C, A, and E, which are potent antioxidants in the body Salmon

According to dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine, smoked, steamed, or baked, salmon is a superfood when it comes to your body and your looks. Raine says fats in the diet are essential for healthy and nourished skin. “Your best bets are oily fish, nuts, seeds, and avocados, which are all fantastic for a healthy complexion.

They contain essential omega-3 as well as antioxidants such as vitamin E and selenium. Antioxidants protect against free radicals (such as pollutants), which can have a damaging and ageing effect on the skin,” she says. Avocado Avocados are rich in inflammation-fighting fatty acids that promote smooth skin. They also contain essential nutrients like B vitamins, potassium, and vitamins K, C, E, and A that prevent negative signs of ageing.