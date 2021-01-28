3 best foods to eat for your skin

When it comes to skincare, it’s not just about the products that you use. The food that you eat also has an impact on your skin. Many teenagers tend to suffer from acne when entering puberty. Unfortunately, some never recover from it. Acne is a skin condition that lowers self-esteem and, to fight it, you need to eat the right food. Akhona Lali, a certified vegan nutrition health coach, once opened up about how being vegan helped her clear acne.

In an interview with IOL Lifestyle last year, she said that she had tried so many products to help clear her skin, but it kept getting worse until she decided to take a holistic approach with her skin, hair, wellness and health.

“I changed my lifestyle to being vegan, I also started formulating my natural skincare products, and my skin improved drastically,” she said.

As someone who’s also suffered from acne, these are the foods that are good for skin as prescribed by my late doctor.

Lemons

Drinking warm water with lemon helps your digestive system and liver to eliminate waste quickly. You can also add a slice of lemon in your tea or squeeze some lemon juice into a salad.

Sweet potato

It is the best starch you can have in your plate.

Not only does it taste nice, but it also contains biotin, which stimulates hair and nail growth.

And good hair has the power to give one a glow boost.

For example, check how bright and beautiful your skin looks after getting a new hairdo.

Pineapple

When it comes to improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and removing toxins from the body, pineapple is your best bet.

But be sure not to eat too much of it as it sometimes cracks the lips.

Pro tip: Drink lots of water and throw in some lemons.