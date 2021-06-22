3 common skin changes during pregnancy

All women experience pregnancy differently. While some would experience morning sickness from dusk to dawn and bare the sight of food, others have the weirdest cravings and eat none-stop.

There are days when the simplest task can be exhausting while other days you have boundless energy. If there’s one thing that many women long for during pregnancy is the glow. The rosy cheeks, the clear skin and all round healthy skin.

Like many other aspects of pregnancy not all women get to experience “the glow”. Due to physical and hormonal changes in the body, your skin goes through many changes during those nine months. It’s normal for you to develop a dark line on your belly. Picture: Pexels Here’s how pregnancy effects your skin.

Stretch marks Stretch marks are nearly unavoidable during pregnancy. As your belly grows, your skin stretches especially during the second and third trimester.

These marks often appear on the abdomen, breasts, hips, buttocks and thighs. While there many oils and creams on the market that promise erase stretch marks, most of the time they only lighten the marks. Pigmentation

Due to hormonal changes, the area around your nipples, the skin on your inner thighs, genitals and neck might darken. Women often develop dark patches on their face called chloasma. While in most cases chloasma fades over time, there are, however, some women who struggle for years to lighten the patches. Sun exposure worsens chloasma.

Many women will notice a dark line, that runs from your navel to your pubic bone, during their pregnancy. This line is called the linea nigra. Acne Instead of the luminous pregnancy glow, there are some women who struggle with acne during pregnancy.