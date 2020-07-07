3 homemade foot scrubs to pamper your feet

Now that it’s winter, dry skin and feet are common problems. According to experts, there isn’t much a person can do to stop dry, cracked feet from occurring in the first place (especially on the heel of the foot).

However, there are steps you can take to quickly return your feet to perfect smoothness.





Yuvati Shah, a beauty spa owner from Umhlanga, Durban, shares with us her top three homemade foot scrub recipes to pamper your feet.



Milk Scrub Treatment for Cracked Heels



Ingredients:

1 cup milk

5 cups warm water

4 tablespoons sugar or salt

1/2 cup baby oil

Favorite thick moisturizer

Socks Directions:

Pour 1 cup of milk and 5 cups of warm water in a foot bathtub or large basin and soak your feet for five to 10 minutes. In a bowl, pour baby oil and sugar or salt and mix well. Make into a thick paste and apply all over feet, massaging in circular motions. Rinse and pat feet dry. Then apply a thick moisturizer or petroleum jelly to the bottom of the feet. Put on thick, cosy socks and rest with your feet up for several hours or sleep with the socks on.





Homemade Foot Soak for Achy Feet



