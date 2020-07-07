3 homemade foot scrubs to pamper your feet
Now that it’s winter, dry skin and feet are common problems. According to experts, there isn’t much a person can do to stop dry, cracked feet from occurring in the first place (especially on the heel of the foot).
However, there are steps you can take to quickly return your feet to perfect smoothness.
Yuvati Shah, a beauty spa owner from Umhlanga, Durban, shares with us her top three homemade foot scrub recipes to pamper your feet.
Milk Scrub Treatment for Cracked Heels
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk
- 5 cups warm water
- 4 tablespoons sugar or salt
- 1/2 cup baby oil
- Favorite thick moisturizer
- Socks
Directions:
Pour 1 cup of milk and 5 cups of warm water in a foot bathtub or large basin and soak your feet for five to 10 minutes. In a bowl, pour baby oil and sugar or salt and mix well. Make into a thick paste and apply all over feet, massaging in circular motions. Rinse and pat feet dry. Then apply a thick moisturizer or petroleum jelly to the bottom of the feet. Put on thick, cosy socks and rest with your feet up for several hours or sleep with the socks on.
Homemade Foot Soak for Achy Feet
Ingredients:
- Hot water
- 2 tablespoons vinegar
- Epsom salts or sea salt
Directions
Vinegar reduces inflammation and can make tired, achy feet feel much better. Fill a foot bath or a large basin with hot water. Add the vinegar and mix in a handful of Epsom salt or sea salt. Soak feet for 20 minutes. Then, prepare the same mixture using cool water. Soak a towel in the cool mixture, squeeze out excess and wrap it around your feet for five minutes for a refreshing finish. Repeat several times a day to reduce inflammation and relieve achy feet.
Refreshing Lemon Foot Scrub
Ingredients
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/4 to 1/3 cup almond or coconut oil
- 6-8 drops of lemon essential oil
Directions
Combine sugar and almond oil in a clean, dry bowl and add oil slowly until you have a soft, wet-sand consistency. Add as much lemon essential oil as preferred and work into feet for five minutes before rinsing away in the shower. Your feet will feel like they’ve had a refreshing spa treatment.