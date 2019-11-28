3 must-have makeup products to maintain a fresh, sun-kissed look









Get that summer glow with easy to use products. Picture: Pexels When you want to create a fresh, natural sun-kissed and dewy look on the go, the last thing you need is to carry around a bag of products and all your makeup brushes. You want to be able to easily go from the beach to dinner with just a change of lipstick colour. Not only is the natural no-makeup look a big summer trend, it's so versatile as well, and can be used as a base for most makeup looks. Professional makeup artist Raine Tauber tells us what we need to create a fresh, glowing natural makeup look that doesn’t need brushes. Here are her favourite, can't do without, products.

This summer season makeup is all about the glow, it’s not just shine that’s taking centre stage though, it’s also about humidity.

Think ocean side plumped up skin. It’s no wonder that cream products, pressed in with the fingertips are best to get the look.

I recommend M.A.C cream colour base in Shell or Bronze as a highlight and eyeshadow. It has just enough shimmer to make your cheekbones pop and can be used washed over the eyes lids too for effortless glam.

M.A.C cream colour base in Shell

If you want less shimmer and more glossy skin the Baume Essential in Sculpted by Chanel is my favourite. It’s glossy with the slightest sheen and can be used on eyes, lips and cheeks to get that teenage skin.

Baume Essential in Sculpted by Chanel

Lastly, a cream blush for a sun-kissed flush is a must-have. I suggest Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Fresh Melon.

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Fresh Melon

Throw these in your bags and from the beach to bar your look will be flawless all summer.