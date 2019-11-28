When you want to create a fresh, natural sun-kissed and dewy look on the go, the last thing you need is to carry around a bag of products and all your makeup brushes.
You want to be able to easily go from the beach to dinner with just a change of lipstick colour.
Not only is the natural no-makeup look a big summer trend, it's so versatile as well, and can be used as a base for most makeup looks.
Professional makeup artist Raine Tauber tells us what we need to create a fresh, glowing natural makeup look that doesn’t need brushes.