3 natural winter skin hacks for a gorgeous glow

Almost every year, South Africans like saying: “This winter is going to be super cold”, which hardly happens. But this year, it’s definitely going to be extremely cold. With the rain and the load shedding, we need to buckle up because it’s going to get freezing.

One thing we must never compromise on is the skincare. Skin gets super sensitive in winter, and with all the dry winds, it’s better to prevent the damage while we still can. Nicole Sherwin, Founder of Eco Diva Natural, says the first step towards a glowing complexion in winter is to hydrate from within. “Rather embrace the beauty of winter with a radiant complexion that will turn heads wherever you go. Grab your favourite moisturiser, prepare a wholesome meal, and let your skin shine bright like a winter wonderland. Because, you deserve it,” says Sherwin.

Below are three natural winter skin hacks you can try to maintain a gorgeous glow all season long. Hydration heroes: drink up and moisturise – Hydration starts from within. It is advisable to sip on some hearty warm herbal teas. Herbal teas like chamomile, green tea, and peppermint are not only soothing, but also packed with antioxidants that help combat inflammation and protect your skin from environmental stressors, so heartwarming for the body, mind and skin.

Additionally, invest in a rich, nourishing moisturiser that suits your skin type and balances your skin microbiome. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, vitamin C and squalene to lock in moisture and protect your skin's barrier. Exfoliation elixir – Buff away dryness. Exfoliation is the best for achieving a healthy winter glow. Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing moisturisers and serums to penetrate more effectively. Opt for a mild exfoliating scrub like the ecofoliant skin polish that won’t irritate your skin. Exfoliate once or twice a week to avoid over-exfoliation, which can lead to irritation.