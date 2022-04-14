3 simple changes to make to your skincare routine in preparation for winter

Feel that chill in the air? Yes, that’s winter signalling its steady approach. By now, you’ve probably already started noticing subtle changes in your skin.

Story continues below Advertisment

Using your usual skin products and sticking to your rigorous skincare routine simply isn’t bringing your skin the same joy it has been over the past few months. With your summer glow slowly starting to fade, it’s time to re-evaluate your skincare routine and make a few changes in preparation for the harsher cold days ahead. Here are three simple adjustments to make to ensure healthy skin.

Take your vitamins If a vitamin supplement isn’t already a part of your daily routine, now is the time to add a few to your basket the next time you go shopping. Besides helping you to boost your immune system during peak flu season - not to mention the ever-present coronavirus - vitamins do wonders for your skin.

Story continues below Advertisment

Take your Vitamins. Picture: Pexels/Anna Shvets Most people know the benefits of Vitamin C, but not many know how good is it for your skin as it helps to produce collagen. Vitamin A is vital for skin repair and rejuvenation. Vitamin B contains antioxidants that help to treat signs of ageing. Vitamin K helps reduce those dark circles.

Story continues below Advertisment

Layer your skincare products If you’re a cleanse, tone and moisturiser kind of person, then you might want to add a few extra steps to your routine. The colder weather strips your skin of moisture, so you have to give your skin a bit of a boost.

Story continues below Advertisment

Even if you only add a serum to your routine, you’re already making a major difference. Serums are lightweight and absorb quickly into the skin. Using a serum before applying your moisturiser allows it to penetrate even deeper into the skin. Add serum to your beauty routine. Picture: Pexels/Sora Shimazaki Opt for cream rather than a lotion