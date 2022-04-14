3 simple changes to make to your skincare routine in preparation for winter

Feel that chill in the air? Yes, that’s winter signalling its steady approach.
By now, you’ve probably already started noticing subtle changes in your skin.
Using your usual skin products and sticking to your rigorous skincare routine simply isn’t bringing your skin the same joy it has been over the past few months.
With your summer glow slowly starting to fade, it’s time to re-evaluate your skincare routine and make a few changes in preparation for the harsher cold days ahead.
Here are three simple adjustments to make to ensure healthy skin.
Take your vitamins
If a vitamin supplement isn’t already a part of your daily routine, now is the time to add a few to your basket the next time you go shopping.
Besides helping you to boost your immune system during peak flu season - not to mention the ever-present coronavirus - vitamins do wonders for your skin.
Most people know the benefits of Vitamin C, but not many know how good is it for your skin as it helps to produce collagen.
Vitamin A is vital for skin repair and rejuvenation.
Vitamin B contains antioxidants that help to treat signs of ageing. Vitamin K helps reduce those dark circles.
Layer your skincare products
If you’re a cleanse, tone and moisturiser kind of person, then you might want to add a few extra steps to your routine.
The colder weather strips your skin of moisture, so you have to give your skin a bit of a boost.
Even if you only add a serum to your routine, you’re already making a major difference.
Serums are lightweight and absorb quickly into the skin. Using a serum before applying your moisturiser allows it to penetrate even deeper into the skin.
Opt for cream rather than a lotion
Creams are more moisturising than lotions, which don't provide as strong an oily barrier to reduce water loss in the skin. Although creams feel heavier on the skin, they do a much better job at protecting against the dryer winter temperatures.
No matter how cold it gets or how much it rains, and you never see that sun, don’t forget to wear sunscreen!