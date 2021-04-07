3 surprisingly multi-functional bathroom items

Don’t you just love finding new uses for everyday products or items? Well, I certainly do. The “multi-function” brings me much joy. If I can get more use out of one product or item, it means that I’m saving a couple of rand. You might not know it, but there are items in your bathroom that you’d be surprised to learn how useful they can be. Here are just three items with multiple uses. The toothbrush

A toothbrush is basic hygiene item. So we all own one. However, it can be used for so much more than simply cleaning your teeth.

Don’t throw out your used toothbrushes because here are a few tasks they can be useful for.

A toothbrush it perfect for doing root touch-ups when dying your hair.

When you’re done brushing your teeth, you can gently exfoliate your lips by lightly brushing your lips.

If you don’t have a brow brush, your toothbrush can do the trick.

Don’t throw out old toothbrushes. Picture: Pexels

Hair spray

Hair sprays come in handy when you want to keep your hairstyle in place or taming those fine fly-away hairs but it can be used for so much more.

You can spray freshly manicured fingernails to make the nail polish dry faster.

Spraying your hair clips and pins before using them help keep them in place all day.

Hairspray will keeps clips in place for longer. Picture: Pexels

To prevent stocking from running, you can spray them lightly before wearing them.

Your “can’t-live-without” lip balm

We are obsessed with lip balm. From your bathroom to your handbag, there’s always one at hand.

Besides keeping your lips moist, lip balm can soothe dry cracked cuticles as well.

Use lip balm along your hairline before colouring your hair to avoid staining your skin.

A dab of lip balm can remove stubborn mascara smudges.