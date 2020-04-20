4 organic face masks you can make at home

Don't let the lockdown stand in the way of your beauty regime. Just because you can't go to the spa for facials doesn't mean it's a dead end for your skin, make your own organic face masks from home. Spa Royale situated at Royal Palm Hotel educates us on what can be done to reduce wastage and consumption, and improve on sustainability to ensure a happier, healthier planet. To form part of the green outlook, Spa Royale encourages you to try out some organic options where all the ingredients can be found in your kitchen instead of buying cheap face masks that may not be good for your skin. To revitalise your skin, try these home remedies suggested by Yuvati Shah, owner of the Spa Royale: Turmeric Mask

This spice is considered a bit of a holy grail in the skincare community. It’s anti-inflammatory, so it reduces redness and other irritants and it also brightens skin and may even fight signs of aging.

This is all old news on the eastern side of the globe, where Indian brides have been using turmeric masks to catch a natural glow on their wedding day for many years. But now, the rest of the world is catching on. Many people swear by a simple turmeric powder and honey mask, but you can add milk or yogurt to make it a bit creamier.

Avocado Mask

These yummy green masks tend to pop up on every DIY corner of the internet simply because avo is a great natural moisturizer. It adds hydration to dry skin whilst soothing and revitalizing it in the process. Shah recommends combining half an avo with honey and yogurt or oats.

Cucumber Mask

You probably know that placing cucumber slices over your eyes is great for reducing bags or puffiness. But cucumbers are more than just a spa accessory. They naturally calm irritated or inflamed skin - sometimes even sunburn - and because they’re practically all water, they provide tons of hydration.

For an extra soothing boost, mix half of a (mashed) cucumber with aloe vera gel. Milk and yogurt are still safe bets here, but if you’re looking to soak up excess oil, add some oats and honey instead.

Brown sugar Mask

For a good facial scrub, just grab the sugar bowl. Brown sugar is the ingredient favored by skincare experts, because the individual sugar crystals will gently exfoliate your skin, flushing out any oil and grime.

It also prevents moisture loss and keeps you hydrated. Brown sugar masks frequently use coconut or olive oil, to amp up the moisture even further. You might also consider a few drops of vanilla extract or lemon juice. But if all else fails, there’s the old standby: honey.

