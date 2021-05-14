4 things to consider before microblading

TikToker Melina Tesi recently cautioned users on the implications of having their brows microbladed.

Microblading is a sort of semi-permanent tattooing done on your eyebrows using a handheld tool.

It offers defined-looking brows.

She attempted to laser remove the tattooing after four years of being microbladed.

She soon noticed that she had developed orange-ish scabs right above her brows.

She captioned the video: "Don’t do it (crying face emoji) worst mistake I ever made, the removal process is so hard."

One user commented: "Yes, the same thing happened to me.

“They went above my brow and it looks orange now."

Another shared: “Yeah, no. You should've researched a good artist - your results are not the same for everyone who has done it. DUH."

Based on what we've gathered in the comments section, it's probably best to do thorough research before attempting this procedure.

Here are 4 risks associated with microblading:

Infection

Ensure that the establishment you choose is reputable and that it complies with the relevant health and safety rules. This helps to avoid viruses or skin infections caused by bacteria.

Scarring

Scarring occurs when microblading is done incorrectly. It should not go deep enough to cause scars. Avoid it if you have a history of keloid scarring.

Allergic reactions

Enquire about the type of pigments they use and how they ensure their clients are safe.

Dissatisfaction

Do not rush the process. Do proper research on the establishment or artist that you're going to use.

According to the Microblading Hub, it's important to ensure that the cosmetics professional you select is certified and insured to practice in your country.