5 beauty tips to keep you warm this winter

Over the past few days, Gauteng - along with other parts of the country - experienced one of the coldest winters ever.





As such, the skin does feel worse in such harsh temperatures. But we've narrowed down five easy ways to ensure you keep your glow throughout.





Take a bath





Some people don’t believe in taking baths when it is cold but that’s when you need it the most. A quick hot shower is good enough to keep you warm for the rest of the day.



Take a break from regular hair washes





We all know the importance of keeping the hair clean, but when it is this cold, it’s better to limit hair washes. Instead, go for dry shampoos like Batiste. These products clean your hair without you having to use any water.



Mix your body lotion



During such dry seasons, using only body lotion is not enough. Add a bit of glycerin or tissue oil for extra moisture. Remember, it’s always best to moisturise your skin immediately after a bath.



Dress warmly





Socks and vests are essential. Even under your pyjamas, make sure you wear a vest for extra warmth.



Keep your hands and feet moisturised





Before you wear your socks, make sure your feet are well moisturised because ashy feet are usually colder. Your hands should never be dry either. Moisturise them after every wash.





Pro tip: Stay at home and help fight the spread of coronavirus. Do not leave the house unless it is necessary to do so.







