5 beauty trends to try this winter

It’s no surprise that this winter beauty trends focus mostly on the eyes.

Wearing a mask is mandatory and has become a set part of our daily attire.

Whether you’re shopping, having lunch or attending a black-tie affair, most of your face will be covered with a mask.

The eyes have become the canvas for creativity. Bold colours and graphic eyeliner shapes are all the range this winter.

Now’s the time to take a walk on the wild side and dare to be different by trying eye colour shades you might never have considered before.

Bold eye colour. Picture: Instagram/mahshidbeautyblog

Shimmering metallics, from earthy coppers and golds to vibrant greens or purples, are amplified with a dab of gloss for a super-shine effect.

Shimmering metallics. Picture: Instagram/retouchingacademy

The floating eyeliner trend is a creative and edgy use of your everyday eyeliner. Have fun with this look. Try different colours. Use brights to pastels or mix them up, there’s no wrong way of doing it. It’s all in the shape.

Floating eyeliner. Picture: Instagram/kachiavang

It’s official. Smudged, “yesterday’s eyeliner” look, is an actual trend! You know that look you wake up to after a heavy night out? That rubbed off mascara and messy smudged black liner look. Keep that in mind when creating this hot-off-the-runways look. A soft, malleable kohl eye pencil is ideal to achieve those perfect smudges.

Smudged eyeliner look. Picture: Instagram/yogurljodie

Regardless of what make-up look you go for, glowing skin will always be the greatest canvas.

Dare to go barefaced! Healthy glowing skin, bushy brows and rosy cheeks make the perfect winter look.