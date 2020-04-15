5 easy steps for the perfect lockdown pedicure

N.B: Before starting the process, take out old nail polish with remover or

acetone

.





You will need:

A bucket (big enough for your feet to fit in)

Handful of table salt

Foot scrub you have at home or plain soap

Foot file

Toothpick

Towel

Nail clipper

Nail file

Nail polish of your choice

Moisturizer

Step 1





Fill the bucket with ankle deep water. The temperature of the water is dependent on you. Add the table salt. Let your feet soak for at least 15 minutes or longer. R emove your feet and towel dry.





Step 2





Using the nail clippers, clip your toe nails to your desired length. Then use the toothpick to clean the corners of the nail bed. Be very gentle, thereafter use the nail file and shape your nails.





Step 3





Use the foot file to file your foot heel and/or any other area that has hardened under the foot. Once you feel your foot is completely smooth, set the foot file aside.





Step 4





Put your feet back inside the bucket of water (add more hot water), use soap/scrub to wash your feet. Remember to wash thoroughly in between the toes, on each nail and under the foot too. Remove and towel dry again.





Step 5





Paint your nails with your desired color nail polish. For a better look, put two coats. Once dry, moisturize your feet.

