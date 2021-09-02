5 easy tips to help you get healthy skin

Spring is here! A change in seasons is great, but it can affect your skin. According to dermatologists, adverse changes in your skin can more than likely be attributed to the transition of seasons.

While there's nothing you can do about seasonal shifts, that doesn't mean your skin has to suffer the consequences. When you nourish your body with the proper protection, food and nutrients, your body will thank you with youthful and radiant skin Laura Chacon-Garbato, Herbalife Nutrition director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, and licensed esthetician shares how diet can help you get healthy skin. Increasing your protein

Proteins are essential for tissue repair and the construction of new tissue. Cells need protein to maintain themselves, and the body uses protein to "replace" worn-out or dead skin cells. Protein can be added to your diet from sources like chicken, meat, fish, soy or tofu. Meal replacement shakes are also a great way to elevate protein consumption. Importance of antioxidants and phytonutrients While protein is essential to achieving healthy skin, antioxidants and phytonutrients are also crucial to skin and overall health. Some plant substances accumulate in the skin and enhance the antioxidant defence mechanism of the skin cells. Make sure your diet includes fruits like blueberries, strawberries and apples, and vegetables like broccoli, spinach, tomatoes and kale.

Collagen consumption The human body's collagen accounts for 25-30% of its total protein, of which about 75% is skin collagen. Collagen is located primarily in the connective tissue and is responsible for giving the dermis its firm structure. During the ageing process, the skin suffers from a progressive loss of moisture and becomes increasingly dry. When this happens, the dermis becomes thinner, the connective tissue loses its firmness and elasticity, and wrinkles and sagging start to occur. To help your skin age gracefully, look for products with hydrolysed collagen that work from the inside out to support the structure of the skin. Water consumption

Strenuous activities during the hotter months can lead to substantial water and electrolyte loss. It is essential to keep the body hydrated. Don't leave home without a cooler full of hydrating drinks and foods. Plain water is good and adding a flavour or fresh fruit to cold water will infuse the flavour, and it might encourage you to drink more often. Don't forget that eating fruit is also an excellent way to stay hydrated. Remember to check the carbohydrate content of any additives and fruit you use. It is crucial to stay away from sugary drinks, like sodas, that can increase thirst. Use daily SPF Basking in the sun is one of the most enjoyable times in the summer, and the last thing you want is to end up with a nasty sunburn at the end of the day. Try using broad-spectrum sunscreens with an SPF value of 15 or higher to protect your skin during ordinary exposure. If you stay out in the sun all day, you should consider stronger protection. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside, to allow enough time to provide the maximum benefit to your skin. You can also choose light athletic clothing with built-in UVA/UVB protection for added protection. Some lightweight material absorbs sweat and will allow your skin to breathe while enjoying the outdoors.