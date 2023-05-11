5 essential make-up brushes for beginners

If you’re serious about perfecting your make-up looks then you have to invest in make-up brushes. While it’s possible to apply a number of make-up products with your fingertips, you definitely won’t be able to achieve a clean and professional finish without the correct brushes.

There are various types of brushes for different purposes, such as applying foundation, blush, eyeshadow, and more. There are many different shapes and sizes of brushes, but as long as you have the basics you can achieve any look. These are five make-up brushes that are considered essential for any make-up kit.

1. Foundation brush: Of course, you can apply your foundation with your fingers but if you want a really flawless finish then you simply have to have a foundation brush. There are a wide variety of foundation brushes but the most popular one is the flat brush. Foundation brush. Picture: Pexels/George Milton 2. Powder brush: A powder brush is big, light and has fluffy bristles. Use this brush when applying setting powder, powder foundation or highlighter. You could use this brush to lightly apply bronzer and blusher as well. Powder brush. Picture: Pexels/Koolshooters 3. Eye shadow brush: This brush is used to apply as well as blend your eye shadow on your eyelids. There are many different shapes and sizes of eyeshadow brushes but as a beginner, all you need is a medium-sized flat brush.

Eye shadow brush. Picture: Pexels/Mart Production 4. Eyeliner brush: Now you might be wondering why you would need an eyeliner brush when you could just use a pencil or liquid liner. For those who are still learning how to create the perfect wing line, an eyeliner brush is essential because you have more control over how much product you can use. You can use it to apply gel or cream eyeliner as close to the lash line as possible. 5. Lip brush: Yes of course you can apply your lipstick as you usually do, but if it’s precision you’re looking for then a lip brush is a must-have. Lip brush. Picture: Pexels/cottonbro-studio