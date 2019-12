5 facts about SA's Miss World contestant Sasha-Lee Olivier









Runner-up Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier. Picture: Instagram On 14 December, runner-up Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier will join 130 contestants on stage for the Miss World finals taking place at the ExCeL London in London. Last weekend we saw Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe and breaking all beauty pageant stereotypes. Now South Africa looks forward to seeing another one of our beauties bring home an internationally prestigious crown.

Rolene Strauss was the last South African to be crowned Miss World. Strauss claimed the title in 2014.

Olivier, a 26-year-old model from Alberton has been in London since 19 November preparing for the big night.

This has been her first time the curvaceous beauty has left the country.

That's just one of the things you might not have known about the Miss World contestant.

Here are five other facts about Olivier:

She is pursuing a double major in marketing and psychology at Wits University.

She was the first plus-size model (one of two) to feature on the Miss SA top 16 finalist.

She is a sexual abuse survivor. This traumatic experience is the inspiration for her #ItsNotYourFault campaign, which distributes rape comfort packs to those who have survived rape or sexual assault.

She enjoys fishing and is an art lover and can often be found in a gallery or museum.

She's a proud Bey Hive member and loves cheesecake while binging on her favourite TV show, 'Big Bang Theory'.

The Miss World pageant will be broadcast on December 14 at 5pm on SABC3