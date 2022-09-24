5 hacks to ace the glossy make-up trend

While eight hours of “beauty sleep”, drinking eight glasses of water, and using a lot of highlighters may contribute to glossy skin, it all comes down to the specifics of the cosmetics you use. Mamta Naik, associate vice president, product development, Sugar Cosmetics guides you with these five hacks to ace the glossy make-up trend:

Story continues below Advertisement

Step 1: Start with an illuminating moisturiser. We all know that truly flawless make-up starts from a well-hydrated base! This is the perfect hack to get the truly lit-from-within skin, without drinking eight glasses of water a day. Step 2: Foundation first

Next up, amplify your illuminating skin with a lightweight dewy foundation. This will not only even out your skin tone but also give an extremely natural-looking finish. Step 3: Eye-ing the glow Besides coloured eyeliner and metallic eye make-up, glossy eyeshadow has also become popular. Models and celebrities love this shiny, glossy look – and the good news is that it’s totally achievable. Just dab a tiny amount of Vaseline or your favourite transparent lipgloss (that is safe for the eyes) on your lids, and voila!

Story continues below Advertisement

Step 4: Highlighting setting spray Make your glow last all day with a highlighting setting mist. This will not only keep your glam intact but also add a light sheen of illumination to your face. Picture: Nestergrapher Nerdie/ Pexels on your lips topped with glossy sheen is the last and final hack to crack the glossy make-up look. Step 5: Go all out on gloss!

Story continues below Advertisement

Now is the fun part. The key to looking fresh and blindingly glowing is to add gloss on your lips. A Gorgeous dewy gloss. The most important step in creating a glossy make-up look is to make sure you prep your skin perfectly. This means you need to use products which are meant for your particular skin type. If you have dry skin, use a heavy moisturiser. If you have combination or sensitive skin, use a gel or serum based moisturiser. This is an extremely important step. Once you are done with this, allow it to set on your skin for a good five minutes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Next step is to use a primer which has a dewy finish. Apply it on all high points of your face – the cheek bones, bridge of the nose, a little on the chin and above your brows. You can also mix a little bit of liquid or powder highlighter in your foundation and buff it onto your skin with a sponge, brush or finger tips. Apply powder to specific areas like under eyes, around the mouth, corners of the nose, a little on the forehead where there is a lot of movement in your facial structure.