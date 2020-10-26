5 home remedies for dry skin

Dry skin is a common condition that is caused by many things and in many cases, it can be caused by environmental factors that remove moisture from the skin. Hot showers, arid climates, harsh soaps and heat can all trigger dry skin. Here are five remedies that can help with dry skin and will restore moisture: 1. Coconut oil Coconut oil has emollient properties. Emollients fill the gaps between the skin cells, creating a smooth surface which is why the saturated fatty acids that occur naturally in coconut oil can hydrate and smooth your skin.

You do not need to mix coconut oil with anything as it is gentle enough for substantial everyday use.

2. Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly covers the skin in a protective layer and it's recommended for use of dry skin. It traps moisture underneath and helps with healing dry, irritated skin patches.

3. Antioxidants and omega-3s

When your skin is dry, this could mean that you are exposing it to elements that are damaging your skin cells faster than your body can repair them.

There are some foods that can help your skin to appear healthier. Foods that are rich in antioxidants can minimise the damage from toxins and help your body make healthy cells. Some of the foods that contribute to healthy skin include:

beans

peas

carrots

blueberries

tomatoes

4. Olive oil

Olive oil is filled with anti-ageing antioxidants and hydrating squalene which heals dry, irritated, or inflamed skin, and can also help in repairing wrinkles or sunspots.

Simply soak cotton swabs in oil and apply to dry areas of your skin. Let it sit for several moments before you rinse it off.

5. Aloe and cucumber

To treat dull and dry skin, take aloe vera gel and a few slices of cucumber. Add a few drops of lemon juice, and blend everything well together. Apply this paste on your skin and leave it to sit for 20 minutes before you rinse it off with water.

All of the ingredients in this pack can help to hydrate your skin well. For even better results, make sure you use it regularly.