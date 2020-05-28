5 home remedies for nail growth and protection

If you experience weak, brittle or peeling nails then you will be pleased to hear that there are several natural remedies you can use in your kitchen cupboard with ingredients you probably already have at home.

Lemon juice





Lemon juice helps to prevent the growth of the fungus, making it a useful treatment for nail fungi. This is both antiseptic and anti-fungal. Lemon juice can help make your nails be brighter and it removes stains, the vitamin C promotes stronger growth.

Swipe lemon juice over each nail using a cotton pad, and allow it to dry. You could use a lemon slice directly on the nail, too. Do this twice a week, follow with a rich moisturizer.

Coconut oil





Coconut oil is very hydrated and can help strengthen the nails and soften the cuticles. Despite its high concentration of medium-chain fatty acids, coconut oil is considered to contain strong anti-fungal properties which are fantastic if you are susceptible to infections with the hands.

It is also used in a range of hair and skin products. for a nourishing treatment heat coconut oil in the microwave for just 20 seconds, and massage it in the cuticles before you get to bed. Wear a pair of thin cotton gloves overnight to seal off in the treatment.

Apple cider vinegar





Apple cider vinegar has anti-fungal treatment, if you suffer from fungal nail infections that can cause you to lose the infected nails if left untreated, then it is a must-try. Apple cider vinegar is acidic, which works by neutralizing the alkaline environment which promotes the growth of fungi.

Soak apple cider vinegar twice daily and fill a foot bath with apple cider vinegar and warm water of equal parts. Soak your feet with a clean towel for a total of 20 minutes, before patting dry.

Garlic oil





Garlic is rich in selenium which contributes to the growth of the nail. You could either use a sliced piece of garlic to rub your fingernails or you could make your own garlic oil to use as a nail mask.

To do this, fry chopped or minced garlic over 10 minutes in a pan with some olive oil, taking care that the oil does not bubble or smoke. Let the oil cool, then strain the oil into a glass, discarding the pieces of garlic. Each night, before rinsing off in the morning, you can massage this oil into your nails and cuticles.

Honey





Honey helps fight off bacterial and fungal growth it also helps keep your nails and cuticles soft and nourished.

Combine the hydrating properties of honey with those of lemon juice to create a honey and lemon nail mask by mixing two teaspoons of honey with a few drops of lemon juice, and massage into your nails for 15-20 minutes.Thoroughly scrub off and over time you will be left with lighter nails, smoother cuticles, and better nails if used daily.