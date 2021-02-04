5 kitchen remedies to help lighten dark underarms

Dark underarms may be a source of embarrassment for many people, keeping them from wearing sleeveless tops and bathing suits in public, or participating in sport. But dark underarms are usually not a sign of anything serious. They can be caused by shaving, accumulation of dead cells, excessive sweating, usage of deodorants, certain medications, etc. Dark armpits can be lightened easily at home. Here are five kitchen remedies that can help you get rid of dark underarms. Baking soda Baking soda is found in many households and is one of the best things to use for lightening your underarms. Mix baking soda with water in order to make a thick paste. Apply this paste and scrub your underarms twice a week. Wash the mixture off after you have finished scrubbing and pat dry the area.

Coconut oil

It's the most commonly available oil and trusted as the most useful. It is known for its natural skin lightening agent - vitamin E. Simply massage your underarms with some coconut oil daily and leave it on for about 15 minutes then wash off with water.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar not only cuts fat but also extracts dead cells since it contains mild acids that are natural cleansers. Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with baking soda and apply this mixture on your armpits. Leave it on for about five minutes and rinse with cold water when dry.

Olive oil

For many years, women used to use olive oil to enhance their beauty and that is exactly what it does till now. Mix a tablespoon of olive oil with one tablespoon of brown sugar, and you will have your own home-made exfoliator ready. Scrub it for 2 minutes then leave it for a few minutes. Then rinse it off using normal water.

Lemon

Lemon is one of the fruits that are considered to be a natural bleaching agent. Cut a lemon into half and just rub on the dark area every day for 2-3 minutes before taking a bath. Soon you will start to see a remarkable difference.