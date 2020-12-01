5 make-up tips for a beach-ready look

You might wonder why any woman would go to the beach wearing make-up. Well, some of us simply can’t do without a bit of mascara or a lick of lipstick. Of course no one wants to look like hot mess with black tears of mascara running down your cheeks and a foundation mudslide. Thankfully there are a few make-up tricks to avoid all of that and bring a hint of glam to the sandy shores. Here are a few disaster-proof tips. 1. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner: Come on ladies, this is a no-brainer … 100% fail-proof way to avoid the dreaded ink spill. It doesn’t mean you should go overboard either. One or two layers of mascara will do. If you have to wear eyeliner, which I personally don’t think is needed for the beach, keep it simple. Nothing too dramatic.

Use waterproof mascara to avoid raccoon eyes. Picture: Pexels/Armin Rimoldi

2. Stick to lightweight foundation: Give matt foundations a fat miss and any kind of powder is a no-go. How can your skin glow when it’s covered in a thick layer of foundation which is set with powder? I’ve seen ladies doing the matte face look in the middle of summer and by noon they would look like a wet cement cakey mess.

Keep your foundation light. Picture: Pexels/Aleksandar Pasaric

3. Tinted foundations are the way to go: If you don’t have a tinted foundation, here’s a trick that can kill two birds with one pebble. Mix a drop of foundation into your sunblock. You’ll have a hint of coverage AND sun protection in one and you don’t need any fancy brushes to apply it.

4. Stick to creamy blush: When it comes to that one item I simply can’t leave home without, it has to be blush. It instantly gives your face a healthy rosy glow. Like foundation, powder blush is a no-no. Take it easy with the blush though because you will naturally get a bit flushed once you’re on the beach. The same rule applies to using bronzer.

Use a lip stain instead of lipstick. Picture: Pexels/Nichole Sebastian

5. Skip the lipstick: I’m a red lipstick girl, so this is a difficult one but since I’m not so keen on sandy red lips, it makes it just a tad bit easier. For those who love their high gloss lippies, I would advise you to leave those at home.

Gloss is a sand magnet! So how does a girl get a hint of colour on the lips? Lip stains. Lip stains are long-lasting and smudge-free. Here’s a little trick I like to use with my lip stain. Lightly dab some on your cheeks instead of your cream blush for a more stay-fast solution.

