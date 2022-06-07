5 must-try home remedies for dry skin

Dry skin is a common condition with a variety of causes. It could indicate a more serious underlying problem. However, in many cases, dry skin is usually caused by environmental factors that remove moisture from your skin.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dry skin can be caused by a variety of factors, including everyday bathing habits like hot showers or scrubbing yourself dry using a towel. Dry skin can also be caused by a lack of natural oils in your skin as you age. The good news is that you don't have to see a dermatologist to get your dry skin healed. Instead, consider including a natural skin-care solution into your daily routine. Actually, the ingredients for these dry-skin remedies may already be in your home. 1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil can be used even on the most delicate parts of your body on a regular basis. The areas under your eyes and around your mouth are examples of them. Another benefit to coconut oil is that it does not require to be mixed. Coconut is very soft therefore it can be used on a regular basis. 2. Petroleum jelly

Story continues below Advertisement

Petroleum jelly, commonly known as mineral oil, covers the skin in a protective layer. Moisture is trapped beneath it. This helps in the healing of dry, irritated skin areas. For dry skin, Vaseline is a great moisturiser. Vaseline can be applied to dry skin to help lock in moisture. Vaseline is excellent for treating many types of dry skin, even dry heels. 3. Antioxidants and omega-3s

Story continues below Advertisement

When your skin is dry, you're exposing it to factors that cause skin cells to break down quicker than your body can repair them. Some meals can assist in the appearance of healthier skin. Antioxidant-rich foods can help minimise damage from toxins and help your body create healthy cells. The following are some foods that are good for your skin:

Story continues below Advertisement

Carrots, beans, blueberries, tomatoes, lentils, peas. Foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, also could contribute to a glowing complexion.

4. Adjust shower temperature While the majority of people prefer taking hot showers, it can scald the skin and cause harm. Some soaps that claim to hydrate and heal the skin may really do the opposite.

Chemicals that are harsh might trigger allergic responses and weaken the skin. Shower for a few minutes using warm, not hot, water. Also, check for fragrance-free soaps that are kinder on the skin than standard soaps. 5. Gloves Hands tend to experience real direct contact with environmental irritants. Two examples are dish soap and laundry detergent. When your hands are in water, get into the habit of wearing gloves.