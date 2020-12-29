5 non-invasive medical aesthetic procedures predicted to trend in 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Although many elective procedures took a back seat this year due to Covid-19, the demand for medical aesthetic procedures continues – in fact statistics show that the industry is on a steep growth trajectory, proving that beauty remains a priority. As we move into the new year, leading plastic surgeon and founder of the Specialist Laser and Cosmetic Institute (SCIN) Dr Kamlen Pillay, together with specialist dermatologist Dr S'lindile Ndwalane, who heads up the soon to be opened Hyde Park SCIN practice, give their insights into which non-invasive medical beauty procedures will be most in demand in 2021. A Stitch In Time – Thread Lift A thread lift is a non-surgical procedure where temporary sutures are used to produce a "lift" in the skin. “At SCIN we use Silhouette Lift, a self-anchoring thread technology that is made from polypropylene, a material that has been used inside the human body as a structure material for decades.

The Silhouette Lift restores “the triangle of youth” without surgery by immediately repositioning the sagging tissue and gradually stimulating the collagen production.”

The thread lift is a minimally invasive treatment performed at the clinic with minimal downtime and recovery.

An A-Peeling Solution – Chemical Peels

According to Dr Pillay, chemical peels are not going anywhere anytime soon and remain a top treatment request.

“Chemical peels make use of chemical solutions to improve and smooth the texture of the facial skin by removing its damaged outer layers.

“They are helpful for the treatment of facial blemishes, wrinkles and uneven skin pigmentation.”

“With a chemical peel you see an immediate brightening and smoothing of your skin.

“With time and regular peels, your skin regains its youthful glow, has fewer fine lines and a more even tone and texture.”

Chemical peels. Picture: Pexels/Anna Shvets

Dermal Fillers

Dermal fillers are injectable substances designed to erase wrinkles, augment lips, enhance volume and restore the youthful contour of the face by plumping up the area.

“This medical aesthetic treatment has been around for some years and continues to grow in popularity,” says Dr Pillay.

“We are seeing a move towards specific kinds of dermal fillers – as a variety of options are available – with patients looking for options such as hyaluronic acid, which is a natural substance found in all living organisms.

Derma fillers. Picture: Pexels/Gustavo Fring

Fat is Your Friend – Fat Transfers or Fat Grafting

Fat grafting is a procedure that takes fat from areas in which you have excess and injects it into areas that may be lacking in volume, such as your face, hands, breasts, or buttocks.

Dr Pillay advises that fat is harvested from one part of your body, washed, and purified, and then carefully re-injected with specially designed needles into the areas that need augmentation.

“This is a safe, long-lasting, well-tolerated procedure that produces natural-looking results.”

Micro-Needling

“Medical micro-needling is a form of collagen induction therapy (CIT) that is extremely popular, and we anticipate that it will remain so in the new year,” says Dr Sli.

“The idea behind micro-needling is that it creates a controlled injury underneath the skin’s surface, inducing the body to respond with the formation of new elastin and collagen, as well as new capillaries for an improved blood supply in the treated area.

“The skin plumps and thickens in response, reducing the appearance of scars, fine lines and other skin texture changes.”

Laser Skin Rejuvenation

Laser skin rejuvenation improves sun-damaged skin, scars, and minor facial flaws.

It also treats conditions such as excessive redness, large pores, uneven texture, and fine-line wrinkles.

“Laser skin resurfacing removes skin layer by layer with precision.

“The new skin cells that form during healing give the skin a tighter, younger looking surface and reduce pigmentation,” explains Dr Pillay.

Laser skin rejuvenation. Picture: Supplied

IV Vitamin Therapy

Healthier skin? Check. Boosting your immune system? Check. Curing that hangover? Check.

These are just a few of the health issues IV vitamin therapy promises to solve.

“Intravenous vitamin drips deliver essential vitamins and antioxidants directly into the bloodstream, for maximum absorption,” explains Dr Sli.

“IV infusions can be used both proactively to maintain optimum health, vitality and performance, as well as to support the treatment of a variety of acute illnesses and chronic conditions.

Some of the key benefits include increased energy levels, improved health and immunity, enhanced mood, reduced stress, boosted hydration and muscle recovery and enhanced skin health and brightening.”

Dr Sli comments that wellness-driven beauty, with a focus on full-body health, is also expected to remain on the rise in 2021 as modern doctors evaluate the patient as a whole unit, and include anti-aging treatments, hormone and vitamin replacement, hair restoration, and medically controlled weight loss – with the goal being to help patients not only look better but feel better too.