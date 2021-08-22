5 of the most expensive facials in the world

The rich and famous adore these luxurious facials that will cost you a pretty penny. Five of the most luxurious facials in the world:

Bee venom R3 516 Using bee venom and honey, this facial is aimed at decreasing signs of ageing by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone.

The facial gained a lot of buzz in the beauty realm after it was revealed that the queen bees of the celebrity scene – Kate Middleton, Gwyneth Paltrow and even the Kardashians - swore by the treatment. The facelift effect bee venom has cannot be denied as when it is applied to the skin it triggers a reaction that causes the skin to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin making the skin tighten and look more supple. The honey is the perfect addition as it helps to soothe skin with its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agents that make skin glow.

Diamond and ruby facial R96 292 Peter-Lomas/Pixabay The diamond and ruby facial is a luxurious skincare treatment created by Scott-Vincent Borba, the American celebrity esthetician and founder of e.l.f. Cosmetics, BORBA Inc.

His clients include Ashley Green, Mila Kunis and Annalynne McCord who all usually seek out his expertise in the build-up to awards season. The precious stones are used as an antioxidant, with the diamonds adding a gorgeous topical sheen when applied to the face, neck, arms and hands. During the entire process, Borba has his clients suck on an ice cube which he says reduces puffiness.

Sheep placenta facial R6 870 Exposure to UV rays and natural degeneration due to collagen depletion can cause the skin to appear dull, wrinkly and aged.

For A-listers and celebrities alike, this just won’t do as they need to look photo-ready at all times. The sheep placenta facial is a 90-minute treatment offered at Dr Harold Lancer’s Beverly Hills clinic in LA. According to the creator of the procedure, “Sheep’s placenta stem cells mirror human stem cells”.

“It is a protein base that is close to our own cellular make-up so the body is able to absorb and recognises it as its own.” The outcome is that the proteins go to work deep within the surface of the skin making for what she calls a “pretty perfect” facial. Vampire facial

R20 556 Pictures of Kim Kardashian with a face covered with blood circulated all around the web, making this facial pretty famous online. Aptly named the vampire facial, what the treatment actually consists of is a platelet-rich-plasma procedure that uses a patient's blood to trick their body into a state of healing and repair.

When blood is extracted from the patient, it goes through a process of being spun in a centrifuge to separate the plasma, which is actually yellow, from the red blood cells. The facial is combined with micro-needling, another treatment that is beneficial in the reduction of scarring, healing sun damage, and reducing fine lines and pores. White Caviar Illuminating Facial

R14 696 This beauty treatment is performed at the La Prairie Spa in the Ritz Carlton New York Central Park Hotel where their facials blend technology with decadent ingredients. This caviar can diminish age spots and brighten your skin.

The treatment is an hour and a half long and begins with a cellular peel, followed by an eye massage with derma globes. Then, caviar pads are placed over the eyes, while dollops of Celluar Hydralift Firming Mask are rubbed over the rest of the face and neck region. The rest of the body – legs, arms, and hands - are exfoliated and bathed in the moisturising Skin Caviar Luxe Body Cream.