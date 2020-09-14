5 reasons why we think Zozibini Tunzi is back in SA

The queen of the universe, Zozibini Tunzi, is back home after being quarantined in New York, where she currently lives. Likewise, Tunzi’s arrival brought happiness to many South Africans. Some are wondering why she's back. Could it be because of a special occasion or she was just homesick? Here’s why we think she came back to the mother soil. Heritage Day The former Miss SA titleholder is big on tradition. Now that we’re in September, which is known as Heritage Month, we think that Zozi saw it fit to be at home to celebrate this remarkable month with her people. View this post on Instagram If "Coming to America" was a Xhosa family from South Africa❤️ #MissUniverse A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on Dec 14, 2019 at 6:44am PST Homesick

Being away from your family can be stressful, especially during these difficult times where we are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic. Zozi could've been homesick and needed to be with her family.

To put a stop to these wilding brands

How dare TRESemmé call our hair dull and damaged? Is it not the same hair that won Zozi the Miss Universe title? If there is something that the brand has, it’s the audacity. Perhaps Zozi flew back so she could call them into order.

Not only is this disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organization. And we are talking about a South Africa with a population of about 80% black people (stand to be corrected). No ways💔 @Clicks_SA https://t.co/HWtfH40HCY — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 4, 2020

Work

She could be here because of work. After all, she’s the face of “I am Fearless”, a campaign by 1st For Women insurance.

Miss South Africa finale

In about a month, the Miss SA organisation will be hosting a season finale where Miss SA 2020 will be crowned. Now, as the first Miss SA to wear the Buhle crown before Sasha- Lee Olivier took over from her reign, it’s only fair that Tunzi is there on this prestigious event.