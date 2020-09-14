5 reasons why we think Zozibini Tunzi is back in SA
The queen of the universe, Zozibini Tunzi, is back home after being quarantined in New York, where she currently lives.
Likewise, Tunzi’s arrival brought happiness to many South Africans. Some are wondering why she's back. Could it be because of a special occasion or she was just homesick? Here’s why we think she came back to the mother soil.
Heritage Day
The former Miss SA titleholder is big on tradition. Now that we’re in September, which is known as Heritage Month, we think that Zozi saw it fit to be at home to celebrate this remarkable month with her people.
Homesick
Being away from your family can be stressful, especially during these difficult times where we are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic. Zozi could've been homesick and needed to be with her family.
Ahhhh Dlangamandla! To the best dad in the entire Universe😄. I have so many stories to tell about my dad but today I'll tell you this one. Once my dad tried to call me and I was busy so I missed his call. He called my chaperone and then proceeded to call my boss at the time, the director of Miss SA. At this point so many people are blowing up my phone so I stop to return his call because now I'm panicking thinking something must have gone wrong at home. I call him and he says "MamTolo, I just wanted to check if you got the joke I sent you on whatsapp" You guys, he was calling me for the 3rd time that day. You should have seen how I ran out of that studio to call him back thinking it was a matter of life and death 🤣. And it's not even just me, he does this to all of my sisters and keeps the same energy! To be fair though he's returning the favor. When I was a kid, I used to keep a container of 50cent coins reserved specially for him. He worked far in the big city (Cape Town) so whenever I got a distinction and a star for a test I would run so fast to the public phones to call him to tell him about how I had made top 3 in my 4th grade class. I loved to hear the pride in his voice just as much as I still do now. Happy Father's Day Tolo! Vumba lempongo liyanuka❤
To put a stop to these wilding brands
How dare TRESemmé call our hair dull and damaged? Is it not the same hair that won Zozi the Miss Universe title? If there is something that the brand has, it’s the audacity. Perhaps Zozi flew back so she could call them into order.
Not only is this disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organization. And we are talking about a South Africa with a population of about 80% black people (stand to be corrected). No ways💔 @Clicks_SA https://t.co/HWtfH40HCY— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 4, 2020
Work
She could be here because of work. After all, she’s the face of “I am Fearless”, a campaign by 1st For Women insurance.
Miss South Africa finale
In about a month, the Miss SA organisation will be hosting a season finale where Miss SA 2020 will be crowned. Now, as the first Miss SA to wear the Buhle crown before Sasha- Lee Olivier took over from her reign, it’s only fair that Tunzi is there on this prestigious event.
I am the first Miss South Africa to wear the Buhle crown by @americanswissza . The introduction of the new crown symbolizes so much to me. It stands for a new dawn. It symbolizes change and bravery. I have been very vocal about my mission to break beauty stereotypes. I believe in inclusion and representation in every shape and form, and with the help of @official_misssa I am well on my way. Ubuhle bethingo lenkosazana- The beauty of the rainbow. Women are multi-faceted just like the rainbow. We are not one dimensional. We come in all shapes, sizes and shades. One thing we all have in common is that we powerful and we are Queens. 📷 @willembotha 💄 @zukiraolekamakeup_