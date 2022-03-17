5 things you didn't know about fragrances

A fragrance is one of those things that introduces you before you even do. Sometimes how a person smells says something about their personality or mood for the day. Choosing a fragrance is very personal. That’s why I wonder why some people would ask if you could spray them with your perfume. It doesn’t make sense.

But then, they probably want to smell good, too. Zaweer Ebrahim of Playgirl says that a fragrance can express who you are and who you want to be. “Applying a fragrance can make you feel attractive, sexy, bold, understated or playful – all with a simple ‘spritz’.” With that said, he’s helped identify things we DIDN’T know about fragrances.

Heat activates the scent Applying the fragrance on points where vessels are closest to the skin helps activate the scent. It is best to apply the fragrance on the wrist and behind the ears. No rubbing

Some people tend to spray the fragrance on the wrists and then rub it together, hoping to activate the scent. That’s not how it’s done. Spray the fragrance, and let it dry. Scent differs from person to person Every person has a different diet, pH and oil level, which can affect how a fragrance smells when applied. Your uniqueness directly affects the scent, making it even more distinct!

Moisture maintains the fragrance A fragrance should not be applied to dry skin. Always moisturise your skin before applying. For a more amplified scent, apply a lotion similar to your perfume. A scent creates memories

