5 things you should look out for when buying skin and haircare products

Intending to save the planet, many people have become conscious about the products they use. When picking a product, it’s essential to know where it was manufactured and the ingredients used. As such, many mainstream or “mass” brands do their bit to be kinder to the Earth, be it adopting a cruelty-free policy, changing their packaging or reformulating their products.

Also, as a consumer, it is your responsibility to know what you buy, especially when it comes to skincare and hair products. Here are five things you should look out for when buying products. Vegan: If a product is labelled “vegan,” it means that no animal products or animal-derived ingredients have been used to make that product. Vegan products are also cruelty-free.

Cruelty-free: If a product is “cruelty-free” it means that it has not been tested on animals and that no ingredients used in the manufacture of that product have been tested on animals. Cruelty-free products are not necessarily vegan. Plant-based: These are products made only from plant ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds, whole grains, legumes and nuts. Natural: Natural products are those made from ingredients found in nature. The term sometimes suggests that the product is free from synthetic chemicals that may be linked to health problems or that many people get irritated by, such as fragrance, dyes, and certain preservatives such as parabens.