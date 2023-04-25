5 ways to maintain soft hands this season

No matter how young you look, when you age, it shows on your hands. Also, now that we are in the autumn/winter season, hands tend to be dry. Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural, says hands age quicker because they are the most exposed part of the body.

“Frequent hand washing and the use of harsh hand sanitisers can also take a toll on our skin's health. “If you’re an avid gardener and your hands are often in the soil and working with plants, fertilisers and gardening tools, this can also increase stress and strain on the skin of your hands. “That’s why it's essential to take care of our hands and maintain their health and beauty through natural, kind skincare products and techniques,” adds Sherwin.

Try the following five tips to keep your hands soft. Keep your hands clean It’s important to wash your hands regularly to decrease the spread of germs. However, using harsh soap can lead to dryness, hence you must opt for organic hand-washing liquids.

When washing your hands, avoid using hot water, lukewarm water works just fine. Don’t forget to dry your hands with a clean towel and moisturise. Protect your hands When doing house chores like washing dishes, gardening or hand-washing your laundry, always wear gloves to protect your hands from irritation.

Exfoliate your hands Dead skin cells can make your skin look dull and rough. Regular exfoliation can help to remove these dead skin cells and reveal smoother, brighter skin. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub once or twice a week to keep your hands looking fresh. Masque your hands

Applying masque on your hands can do wonders to keep them in a tip-top condition where they always look healthy and glowing. Next time you apply a face masque, remember your hands, too and give them all the love and attention they deserve. Moisturise regularly Apply natural cream or lotion after washing your hands or whenever your hands feel dry. Look for moisturisers that contain natural ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil, or coconut oil.