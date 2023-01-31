57-year-old OnlyFans model says she will continue making videos even if she’s 90 and wrinkly

On TikTok, where 57-year-old Viktoria Winslow has more than 200k followers, she refers to her herself as “The Golden Gilf”. And looking at her sexy videos one can see exactly why she calls herself that.

And if you’re not on TikTok you can head over to her Instagram page where she frequently posts steamy images of herself in sexy lingerie. Inspired by her 24-year-old daughter Zoe, who helps take her pictures, the golden granny even has an OnlyFans account. “I never thought in a million years I would be in this position. One word: ‘empowered’,” the fitness professional gran told “Jam Press”.

“Men as young as 19 have subscribed, and I think being a hot grandma is a niche market, which helps,” she explained. “To be honest, it still always surprises me that they want me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktoria Winslow (@viktoria_winslow) “I’ve had some strange requests, though. One fan asked me to step on bugs on camera (I didn’t do it) – and there are so many people out there with foot fetishes, it’s unbelievable,” she revealed. Along with the men who continue to drool over her fiery content, there are a few trolls she describes as mostly “young girls”. The haters, who she thinks are just “jealous”, tell her to “get off” TikTok, questioning what her children might think – and even calling her names like “old hag”.

“I block (these people) and move on – it’s a laugh, and jealousy is a curse,” she says. “I’ll continue to make videos for as long as I have an audience – even if I’m 90 and wrinkly.” Encouraged by her daughter, she started her OnlyFans account due to money troubles.