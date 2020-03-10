6 hacks on how to get the most out of your antiperspirant

For every human, sweat and odour are part of our every day lives, something we can't run away from but can definitely control.

Because sweat is here to stay, Shield has put together six hacks on how to get the most out of your antiperspirant:

It's also something not to be ashamed of because it's a natural part of everyday life and is an essential process that cleanses our body of bacteria.

1. Apply after you have showered





Only apply antiperspirant after taking a shower once your skin is completely dry. Let it dry for approximately 20 minutes. This gives the product direct contact with your skin without diluting any of the ingredients, making it even more effective.





2. Do not apply on broken/irritated skin





Broken or irritated skin is highly sensitive so never apply antiperspirant to broken skin. Always wait until the skin is healed before applying regular use of your antiperspirant.





3. Do not apply immediately after shaving





After shaving the skin can be exposed to cuts and abrasions which heighten the skins sensitivity and increases the chance of dark marks. To reduce the risk of this, shave in the evening and allow your skin to dry fully and recover overnight before you apply antiperspirant in the morning.





4. Choose the right antiperspirant for your need/s





Depending on your lifestyle, you will have different antiperspirant needs. With this in mind, antiperspirant brands tend to provide a variety of products where each product is tailored to meet a specific need.





5. Allow antiperspirant to dry completely





Make sure that your antiperspirant is completely dry before getting dressed. Allowing it to dry also reduces the risk of having the product wiped away by the clothing - by doing this the product can settle well and give the best possible results.





6. Follow product instructions





Before using an antiperspirant, it is very important to take a few minutes to read the product instructions in order to understand how to use it correctly and effectively.





For example, when using an aerosol ensure that the can is held 15 centimeters from your underarm. This will prevent you from hurting your skin and product buildup.