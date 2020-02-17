Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets of Cape Town to greet reigning Miss Universe. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
Our very own African queen Zozibini Tunzi showed she was a woman of worth when touching down in South Africa last weekend. Just hours before her flight departed New York, the reigning Miss Universe had tweeted how she couldn't wait to greet her fellow South Africans.

And the excitement was palatable while possibly thousands of many young fans eagerly awaited her return at OR Tambo International. 

Tunzi's homecoming tour has been billed a success as the beauty queen took in her home town of Mthatha, the streets of Joburg and Cape Town, and was even President Cyril Ramaphosa's special guest at SONA.

In celebration of Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming tour, we counted down six of the best moment that will forever remain in our hearts.

Touch down

Zozibini Tunzi arriving for the 1st time in South Africa since she was crowned 68th Miss Universe. She arrived last Saturday at the OR Tambo International airport after her flight was delayed for several hours because bad weather in Johannesburg. Photo Simphiwe Mbokazi/ African News Agency (ANA)

There's no place like home

Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, is flanked by her mother, Philiswa Nadaphu, and father, Lungisa Tunzi, during her homecoming celebrations at Mthatha Stadium in the Eastern Cape. Bheki Radebe African News Agency (ANA)

Jozi fever

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi greets fans while in an open-topped bus through the streets of Johannesburg as part of her triumphant homecoming tour. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)


Kaapse welcome

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to parade through Cape Town on 'Wave of Love’. Thousands of people lined the streets of Cape Town on Friday to greet reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who was be on a specially designed float. And her pageant triumph is not the only thing there is to celebrate. The City of Cape Town Council said it partnered with the Miss Universe and Miss South Africa organisers to welcome Tunzi in a fitting display of colour and dance, courtesy of the Cape Town Carnival. Photgrapher: Lalinka Mahote/African News Agency (ANA)

A SONA showstopper

Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi attending SONA. Picture: GCIS

That one time Cassper Nyovest met his crush

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram