Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets of Cape Town to greet reigning Miss Universe. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)



Our very own African queen Zozibini Tunzi showed she was a woman of worth when touching down in South Africa last weekend. Just hours before her flight departed New York, the reigning Miss Universe had tweeted how she couldn't wait to greet her fellow South Africans.

And the excitement was palatable while possibly thousands of many young fans eagerly awaited her return at OR Tambo International.





Tunzi's homecoming tour has been billed a success as the beauty queen took in her home town of Mthatha, the streets of Joburg and Cape Town, and was even President Cyril Ramaphosa's special guest at SONA.