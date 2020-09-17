6 reasons lemons should be an essential part of your beauty routine

Lemons have many health benefits because they’re packed with vitamins and minerals. You may be using them to freshen up your glass of water, or when cooking your favourite dish. Lemons can also be used as a beauty product, working miracles from your hair, to your skin. With the following tips, you will want to use a lemon every day. 1. Fade scars on your face Lemons can help by making scars less visible on your face. The only things you need are a lemon and a cotton pad.

Put lemon juice on a cotton pad and dab the scar a few times. Leave the juice to sit on the scar for a while then rinse your face using cold water. This not only helps to decrease and fade your scars, but it can also help with the skin’s healing process.

2. Cleanse the skin

Because lemons contain a lot of vitamins, they have a cleansing effect on the skin. Use lemon juice to help spots disappear. Rub the lemon juice on the spots and let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse with cold water. In no time you will notice the difference and the spots will be gone.

3. Lighten your hair

You do not have to go to the salon to get highlights in your hair. You can do this yourself using a lemon! Simply coat strands of your hair with lemon juice and go sunbathing for about an hour. The lemon juice will make your hair lighter.

Make sure you shower to wash out all the lemon juice.

4. No more dandruff

Do you have a dry scalp or suffer from dandruff? If so, lemon juice may be your solution.

Create a mixture of lemon juice, olive oil, water, and ginger. Rub the mixture on your scalp and let your skin absorb it until your scalp feels dry to the touch.

Wash your hair with shampoo, and your dandruff will probably lessen, if not be completely gone.

5. Make a scrub

Do you have dry spots on your feet? Give yourself a lemon juice foot scrub. Mix some lemon juice with sea salt and scrub your feet with it. If you feel the salt is too rough for your skin, use dark brown sugar instead. The scrub gets softer with dark brown sugar. The sugar-and-lemon scrub is not only great for feet but it is also good to use on your lips.

6. Skin, hair, and nails?

Lemon juice is also good for nails. Make a mixture of olive oil and lemon juice. Soak your fingers in the mixture for 15 minutes daily for a few days. Your nails will get stronger. You will also find they get a more natural colour.