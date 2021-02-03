7 skin and body commandments for 2021

This year may appear somewhat better than 2020 because of the eased lockdown restrictions, but the fact is, we’re still in a pandemic and many of us are still working from home. Below are several daily skin and body care commandments to help you maintain your best look: 1 Never go to bed in make-up By now, you should know that it’s a sin to go to bed with make-up on. No matter how tired you are, cleanse your face to avoid breakouts, dehydration and a lacklustre complexion. 2 Moisturise twice a day

There is a reason we have both day and night creams – use them. Day creams help protect the skin against environmental aggressors (most include an SPF sunscreen) and against moisture loss. Night creams replenish the skin’s moisture levels. Don’t skip either – moisturised skin looks younger, plumper and radiant.

3 Exfoliate weekly

Exfoliation helps remove dead and dry skin cells that may clog the pores, causing blackheads and dullness. A weekly exfoliation will leave your skin clearer and brighter, but be wary not to exfoliate more than twice a week, or you may risk irritating the skin.

4 Wear sunscreen daily

Even when it’s cloudy, you must still apply it. You can either wear it alone or under make-up. Include this step even if your moisturiser includes SPF protection, as the other ingredients in the moisturisers can dilute it.

5 Apply after sun cream even if you don’t have a sunburn

After sun cream works wonders when soothing a sunburn. It’s also a great product to apply after you’ve spent time outdoors. Even if your skin isn’t burnt, it needs some hydration after being exposed to the sun.

6 Stop sun tanning

There is nothing cute about grilling your skin in the sun because you want to look “golden”. Self-tan and body bronzing products are not what they used to be: formulations have become so advanced that these days it’s virtually impossible to distinguish the result from real tan. We recommend regularly applying a bronzing lotion that gives the skin a natural glow, instead of lying in the sun.

7 Say goodbye to UV sunbeds

According to the World Health Organization, sunbeds are as dangerous as smoking. They send out harmful UV rays that damage the DNA in your cells, which may cause skin cancer. In short, it’s never safe to use one.