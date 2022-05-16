8 hacks that prove how petroleum jelly can be used to solve almost any beauty problem

Did you even know that petroleum jelly is one of the most effective beauty hack products? Yes, the soft paraffin or wax combination which is sold as a topical skin treatment can be used in a variety of ways for some spectacular beauty hacks.

Story continues below Advertisment

This basic mixture of mineral oils and waxes was initially created as a protective barrier to assist in the healing of dry skin, but customers quickly discovered that it did so much more. You may incorporate the product into your make-up routine in a variety of ways because it is so versatile. Use petroleum jelly as a highlighter

Give your skin a break and use Vaseline as your highlighter for the day instead of your normal highlighter! This will help give you a more natural look. This method is for more casual days where you just trying to keep it more natural, as this gives your skin a chance to breathe and be hydrated at the same time. Soothe cracked heels

Story continues below Advertisment

Petroleum jelly can be used as an overnight cosmetic treatment for dry, cracked feet and heels because it helps to form a sealing barrier that locks in the moisture your feet need to heal. If your feet are blistering or they appear to be dry and flaky, apply petroleum jelly to them before sleep and cover them with fuzzy socks. You will wake up the next morning with baby-soft skin.

Story continues below Advertisment

Soothe post-shaving If you're someone who gets a lot of skin irritation and cuts after shaving, then a jar of Vaseline is a must-have.

Story continues below Advertisment

This versatile product can stop some of the bleeding and help soothe your skin with just a small amount of application. Remove eye make-up If you don't have any make-up remover, apply Vaseline to your lids and wipe it away with a cotton pad. It will even dissolve the glue left behind by your false lashes.

To avoid blocking your pores, make sure to clean everything thoroughly afterwards using clean water. Petroleum jelly makes your perfume last longer Do you have a cologne/perfume that fades too quickly? Here is one of the tricks that will maximise the effect.

Before you spritz, apply a little bit of Vaseline on your pulse points (wrists, inner elbows, back of the knees and neck), this will help keep your skin moisturised, and your fragrance will remain longer, thanks to the petroleum jelly. Prevent lipstick from spreading onto your teeth You can save yourself the embarrassment of lipstick-stained teeth by using a small dab of petroleum jelly.

This will prevent your lipstick from smudging your teeth. Apply a tiny layer of petroleum jelly to your lips before applying lipstick to prevent it from transferring to your pearlies. It also gives further protection against acidic foods and beverages. Hide your split ends You won't be able to get rid of the split ends by using petroleum jelly, but you may simply hide the strands that stick up for no reason by softening them using Vaseline.

Simply rub both your palms together using some petroleum jelly and smoothen those split ends. Help earrings slide in Sliding in new earrings can be uncomfortable if you have newly pierced ears or you just don't wear earrings very often. Apply a small amount of Vaseline on your earlobes and the earring backing to help make it much easier to slide the earring in.