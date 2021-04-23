A guide to glowing skin this winter

Winter is not friendly to the skin. It tends to leave it dry and flaky, which is why when seasons change, one must adjust his or her skincare routine.

It's not necessary to change the entire routine. A few tweaks here and there will help you maintain the glow.

All you have to do is use products that cater to your skin’s needs. Your skin needs the same thing throughout the seasons – ingredients like hyaluronic acid to boost the water content in your skin cells significantly and high-quality moisturising ingredients such as rosehip oil that prevent that hydration from evaporating through your skin.

A serum should be part of your daily skincare routine as it boosts the glow. Picture: Le Natureal.

Skin experts at Claire Hill added that layering is vital. What this essentially means is that you have to apply your products in a particular order.

For example, after washing your face, apply a toner, followed by a serum and then a moisturiser.

The moisturiser locks in the benefits of the serum and prevents the dry winter air from sucking the much-needed hydration straight back out of your skin. Don’t forget the sunscreen, too.

As mentioned, you can still use the same products you were using in the summer, like cleansers.

It is also best to use a pad soaked in micellar water – it will gently remove the daily grime without stripping the skin of its natural oils. You'll also be able to give the skin a good boost of soothing, repairing antioxidants.

Always use a cleanser when removing makeup. Picture: Supplied.

Invest in an eye gel because the skin around the eyes is thinner than on the rest of your face, making it prone to dryness. To prevent dry skin, drink plenty of water and nourish your skin with the same gentle but effective products year-round.