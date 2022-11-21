A guide to protecting your skin from pollution

If you live in a city, you are probably aware of the rising pollution levels. Exposure to high levels of air pollutants for an extended period or repeatedly may harm to your skin. As cities are engulfed in smog and their air quality approaches hazardous levels, the pollutants will affect your skin if appropriate care is not taken.

To rescue your skin from harsh pollutants, a team of sensitive skin experts from Cetaphil shares a few tips to ensure our skin doesn't lose its nourishment. Air purifier: Invest in a good air purifier. Since most allergies stem from dust, a good quality air purifier is ideal to help clean the home environment and remove dust and other harmful particles. Practice good hygiene: Always wash your hands thoroughly after every task and before touching your skin. Change your clothes at least twice a day and ensure that you bath regularly to remove all the pollutants from your skin.

Skincare has become a major force in the world of beauty. Picture: Pexels/ Mikhail Nilov Keep the skin nourished: Your skin may suffer because of increased pollution and seasonal changes, making it more sensitive and prone to irritation and allergies. People with sensitive skin may have a thinner or weakened skin moisture barrier, which allows irritants to penetrate and hydration to escape. Make sure your skin is well-nourished and moisturised to improve the resilience of sensitive skin. While stepping outdoors, always carry a moisturiser, like Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, which can soothe irritated skin and provide intense moisture.

Limit outdoor time: Tracking air quality ensures that you can better manage your outdoor time. Go for a walk in the morning when the air is fresh ,and plan your day and tasks to avoid making multiple trips outside. In addition, don't forget to apply sunscreen as the harsh rays of the sun, paired with the hazardous air quality, can irritate your skin more. This could also lead to stinging and itching. Look for hypo-allergenic products: It is essential to use hypo-allergenic products, especially if you have sensitive skin, in this harsh climate. Using strong products on the skin when it is irritated may cause more harm than good.

