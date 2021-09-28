A Whitney Houston MAC make-up line is on the way

Whitney Houston's estate has teamed up with M.A.C. Cosmetics on a new make-up line. The Whitney Houston Estate has signed a "long-term, multi-faceted partnership" with the beauty brand, which will see some of the 'My Love Is Your Love' hitmaker's best-known looks recreated to coincide with the release of the upcoming biopic, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'.

According to Whitney's sister-in-law and ex-manager, Pat Houston, releasing make-up is something the late R&B pop legend had planned to do before her untimely death in 2012. Speaking to People magazine, Pat said: "The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do. "I'm pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!"

The 'How Will I Know' hitmaker was known for her signature red lipstick and bold eyeshadows, and the collection will be "true to her colours". Pat continued: "Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colours that she loved to work with." Whitney experimented with beauty products from a young age and it was very much "part of her art".

She said: "Whitney absolutely loved make-up. "She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modelling in her teens. And then of course she saw so many iconic women around her growing up — including her mother, Cissy Houston — and watched how they used make-up in their beauty routines. She loved to use make-up as part of her art." Pat is also a producer on the upcoming film helmed by Kasi Lemmons, and they've collaborated on the looks actress Naomi Ackie will sport for her portrayal of Whitney.

She said: "We've spent a lot of time with the team at M.A.C. looking at Whitney photos and videos and helping them understand the true essence of her, I think you will see all of her looks ring true to how you saw Whitney in life." The collection is set to launch in 2022.