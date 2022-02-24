Active ingredients to look out for in skincare products

Skin is the largest organ in our bodies, and it is the most exposed. It needs daily care. Failure to do that can result in itchiness, dryness and other conditions. When buying products for your skin, it is important to be mindful of the ingredients each product contains. “In the skincare world, we view active ingredients as the foundation for an effective product. They’re sent in to perform a specific job, and the results are always reliable. Some examples of active ingredients are more common, such as vitamin C and salicylic acid.

“While synthetically developed active ingredients have been the norm for many years, skincare manufacturers are also sourcing ingredients from natural sources, such as aloe, citrus fruits and less commonly known plants like bakuchiol,” says Lelive co-founder Nash Mariah. The top five ingredients to look out for in skincare products are vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, tocopheryl acetate, Vitamin B3, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs). Vitamin C helps to reduce skin pigmentation and damage from UV light exposure. Hyaluronic acid is good for retaining the skin’s moisture, which is why it is a must-have in every skin product.