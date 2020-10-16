Actress Kim Engelbrecht revealed as fifth Miss SA 2020 judge

Playing the role of Sgt. Noma Walker in the sci-fi series “Dominion” as well the character, Marlize DeVoe, in “Flash”.

This follows just a day after the exciting announcement that Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will be one of the judges.

“I was a contestant on stage just a year ago and was in awe of the women on the judging panel,” said Tunzi on being chosen as one of the judges.

Engelbrecht and Tunzi will join the other judges, ex-Miss South Africa Peggy-Sue Khumalo, presenter Anele Mdoda and actress Leandie du Randt, on the night.

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24, from 5pm. The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and will also be streamed online.