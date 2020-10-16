LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Kim Engelbrecht
Kim Engelbrecht

Actress Kim Engelbrecht revealed as fifth Miss SA 2020 judge

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

The Miss South Africa organisers have finally revealed who the fifth and final judge is for the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant.

On Saturday 24 October, actress Kim Engelbrecht will be joining the judges panel in selecting this year’s Miss South Africa.

Engelbrecht completes the all-female judges panel made up five of South Africa’s most dynamic women.

The announcement was made public on the Official Miss South Africa social media platforms which stated: “Our fifth and final judge is the award winning actress all the way from our host city, Cape Town @kimengelbrecht . She is the true definition of a woman who has faced her power and embraced her future!”

The South African born actress, who we first fell in love with in her role as Lolly de Klerk in the local soapie “Isidingo”, has since spread her wings and furthered her acting career internationally.

Playing the role of Sgt. Noma Walker in the sci-fi series “Dominion” as well the character, Marlize DeVoe, in “Flash”.

This follows just a day after the exciting announcement that Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will be one of the judges.

“I was a contestant on stage just a year ago and was in awe of the women on the judging panel,” said Tunzi on being chosen as one of the judges.

Engelbrecht and Tunzi will join the other judges, ex-Miss South Africa Peggy-Sue Khumalo, presenter Anele Mdoda and actress Leandie du Randt, on the night.

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24, from 5pm. The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and will also be streamed online.

Miss SA

Share this article:

Related Articles