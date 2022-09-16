Adding mineral and crystal-infused skincare products to your beauty routine

In recent months, what we have been witnessing is a great shift in the beauty industry. Skincare and wellness products are now front and centre, shadowing the pre-pandemic focus on make-up and beauty. Going through a pandemic has turned the collective consciousness towards the wellness space, taking care of mind, body, and soul.

Story continues below Advertisement

Aromatherapy and crystal-based healing are just two ways in which people have sought nourishment of their bodily senses. What are the benefits of minerals and crystals in skincare? This wellness trend has also made its way into the skincare industry. Although mineral and crystal-infused skincare has been around since the ancient Egyptians, today, these compounds are being added to everything from serums to moisturisers and face massage tools.

Fascinating ingredients such as diamond dust, gold and silver leaf, rose quartz, and amethyst, are being hailed as 'game changers' in the skincare industry for their skin and spiritual benefits. The energetic healing frequency of these crystals and minerals can calm, soothe, uplift and revitalise skin. Minerals are also crucial for overall health and well-being. They are nutrients that the body cannot do without. Minerals themselves are inorganic solids that exist naturally through geological processes, and have a specific and pre-determined chemical composition.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some vital minerals your skin needs are magnesium, potassium, silica, calcium and zinc. Queenie Singh Sethia, Founder of Beauty By Bie, shares trending minerals and crystals to look for in your skincare products: Amethysts help to cleanse and detoxify the body, mind and soul. Picture: Ekaterina Bolovtsova/ Pexels Diamond dust:

Pearl protein:

Titanium Dioxide:

Iron Oxide:

Rose quartz:

Amethyst:

Malachite: BiE's Moongleam Precious Gel Cream is finished with precious gold and silver leaf, diamond dust, and pearl protein, making it an ultra-luxe cream. It acts as a dual-benefit primer and moisturiser that imparts radiance, increases elasticity, and leaves skin with a dewy, golden sheen.

Story continues below Advertisement