Adut Akech announced as global ambassador for Estée Lauder

Multi-award winning supermodel Adut Akech has been announced as the global brand ambassador for make-up company Estée Lauder.

The South Sudanese-Australian model will be featured from July in make-up and skincare campaigns across digital, TV, print and in-store.

She took to Instagram to express what this means for her as an African woman who grew up seeing few people like her in big fashion ads.

She said: “All my hard work has led me to moments like this. Long story short, growing up in the western world, I didn’t see a representation of myself in the fashion and beauty world on television or magazines until I got into the fashion industry. To now be the representation in the fashion beauty space I didn’t have growing up means everything to me. ”

She added: “My little sisters will now also see their faces in my beauty ads and campaign billboards, little back girls in South Sudan, Africa and all around the world will now see themselves in me through the work I will do in this space. I hope you can see though we are more than worthy of being faces of the biggest iconic global beauty brands. I do it to break down barriers, to prove we are here, we are unique and beautiful, for the little girls and boys not seen and heard. Just so thankful to God, my family and friends, team and supporters for always keeping me going.”

Fashion United reported that Stéphane de la Faverie, group president, Estée Lauder Companies, said in a statement: “Adut is one of fashion’s biggest and most influential stars. We believe her incredible story, personality and beauty will help us continue to inspire and connect with our consumers and establish her as a beauty icon of her generation.”

The model has worked with other luxury brands such as Versace, Chanel, Miu Miu, YSL and Maison Valentino.