Supermodel, Adut Akech. Picture: Twitter.
South Sudanese refugee Adut Akech has won the model of year at the British Fashion Awards. 

Running since 1989, the British Fashion Awards is an annual event held at the United Kingdom to showcase both British and international individuals and businesses who have done exceptionally well in terms of contributing to the fashion industry during the year. 

At the awards, Akech was one of the best dressed nominees. She donned a Maison Valentino green dress with a high slit and dramatic bow, completing the look with her signature bald hairdo. 


To celebrate this supermodel, we take a look at some of her greatest work. 

I’m honestly lost for words! I cannot believe I’m sharing my fourth Vogue cover for September issues! I’m so excited and so Honoured to share my second ever @vogueitalia cover! As some of you are aware, the last few days have been nothing short of exhausting and I’m so grateful to everyone that had my back, whether it was a comment, a call, a message, your endless support is so important to me! This has honestly made my day 100000000% better then what it was when it started! I’m so grateful and thankful to everyone who was involved in this masterpiece! Photography by legendary @roversi Styling @ibkamara Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinadoverderi Casting @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Hair @jembomb Makeup @thom.walker Set Design #jeanHuguesChatillon Production @creamparistv Digital animation @lukasletsche Voice #MichaelCunningham BIG THANKS TO YOU ALL! 🙏🏾❤️

