South Sudanese refugee Adut Akech has won the model of year at the British Fashion Awards.





At the awards, Akech was one of the best dressed nominees. She donned a Maison Valentino green dress with a high slit and dramatic bow, completing the look with her signature bald hairdo.





2019 “MODEL OF THE YEAR”

meet the South Sudanese refugee who comes from nothing, who just become your 2019 model of the year

I FUCKING DID IT!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZsCEHGnme4 — Adut Akech (@adutakech1) December 3, 2019





To celebrate this supermodel, we take a look at some of her greatest work.

































Running since 1989, the British Fashion Awards is an annual event held at the United Kingdom to showcase both British and international individuals and businesses who have done exceptionally well in terms of contributing to the fashion industry during the year.