2019 “MODEL OF THE YEAR”— Adut Akech (@adutakech1) December 3, 2019
meet the South Sudanese refugee who comes from nothing, who just become your 2019 model of the year
I FUCKING DID IT!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZsCEHGnme4
View this post on Instagram
I’m honestly lost for words! I cannot believe I’m sharing my fourth Vogue cover for September issues! I’m so excited and so Honoured to share my second ever @vogueitalia cover! As some of you are aware, the last few days have been nothing short of exhausting and I’m so grateful to everyone that had my back, whether it was a comment, a call, a message, your endless support is so important to me! This has honestly made my day 100000000% better then what it was when it started! I’m so grateful and thankful to everyone who was involved in this masterpiece! Photography by legendary @roversi Styling @ibkamara Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinadoverderi Casting @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Hair @jembomb Makeup @thom.walker Set Design #jeanHuguesChatillon Production @creamparistv Digital animation @lukasletsche Voice #MichaelCunningham BIG THANKS TO YOU ALL! 🙏🏾❤️
A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech) on
View this post on Instagram
Waking up to not 1 but 2 cowgirl covers for @dazed Autumn Issue Some of my favorite covers I’ve ever shot! Shot by @vivianesassenstudio Styled by @robbiespencer Makeup by @irena.ruben Casting @noah_shelley_casting Editor-in-chief @isabellaburley Thank you so much to everyone for such a beautiful cover story 🖤 #DazedGoesWest issue of #Dazed
A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech) on
View this post on Instagram
Running into 2019 high fashion style. 🏃🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ with @voguemagazine New January issue story shot by the funnest person @josholins and styled by the sweetest person @lucindachambers This is one of my favourite editorial I’ve ever done. I had a blast running, dancing and laughing 😂 honestly had the most fun on set. Makeup by @sallybranka Hair by @cimmahony Thank you so much to everyone that was involved in this shoot, you guys are the ultimate dream team! 🙌🏾❤️ Thank you so much @helenasuric for everything you did for me. Miss you 🖤😘
A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech) on