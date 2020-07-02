African MUAs show off their creativity with #7days7faces challenge
Affectionately known as Foyin Og, the Cape Town-based MUA’s challenge is titled #7days7faces. Each day, there was a theme that MUAs had to follow.
Foyin Og broke the ice on day one when she wore purple eyelashes, purple lipgloss and a purple hoodie to match her look.
#7days7faces day 1: purple 💜🦄— foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) June 28, 2020
product details and tutorials will be on instagram 🥰https://t.co/Ivv6zIsAdA pic.twitter.com/kGAZKcZlj7
Oboitshepiso Kgosi, who is also a YouTuber, stood out in the animal print category with leopard print eyes.
DAY 2 of @foyinog ‘s challenge #7days7faces— YOUTUBE: Kngnasi (@nasikng) June 29, 2020
Category: Animal Print 🦒 pic.twitter.com/gPyPIXW8NH
South African skincare junkie, @reya_n, who is based in Australia, also joined the challenge and was at the forefront with outstanding looks. She stole the show when she recreated Rihanna’s Vogue look from the September 2019 issue while @PalesaMUA blew everyone away with the crease with green bold eyes.
Day 3: Recreate a look with @foyinog for #7days7faces using one of my favourite Rihanna Vogue covers. pic.twitter.com/h23HyBHh9z— IG: reyah_n (@reyah_n) June 30, 2020
Here’s more of the best #7days7faces
#7days7faces day 3: recreate a look 🌈— foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) June 30, 2020
it’s the last day of pride month so this is just a reminder that #blackqueerlivesmatter 🤞🏾 i recreated dom.skii (IG)’s look today!https://t.co/Ivv6zIsAdA pic.twitter.com/ZCvGFTNPmj
A look for @foyinog #7Days7Faces Day 3: recreate a look— iCrush yomphakathi (@Misokeys) June 30, 2020
I couldn’t find my ruby woo but how did I do? pic.twitter.com/S25DAGgiPq