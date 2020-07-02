LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
The mastermind behind the #7days7faces challenge, Foyin Ogunrombi. Picture: Instagram/@foyinog.
The mastermind behind the #7days7faces challenge, Foyin Ogunrombi. Picture: Instagram/@foyinog.

African MUAs show off their creativity with #7days7faces challenge

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 27m ago

Share this article:

Nigerian make up artist (MUA) Foyin Ogunrombi is setting the beauty trends by challenging African MUAs to participate in different makeup looks for seven days.

Affectionately known as Foyin Og, the Cape Town-based MUA’s challenge is titled #7days7faces. Each day, there was a theme that MUAs had to follow. 

On day one they did a purple face beat; day two was themed around the animal print; day three, a recreation of a look (mostly from celebrities); day four, they cut a crease; on day five, they went big on glitter, followed by a smokey eye on day six and a natural look for day seven.

Foyin Og broke the ice on day one when she wore purple eyelashes, purple lipgloss and a purple hoodie to match her look.


Oboitshepiso Kgosi, who is also a YouTuber, stood out in the animal print category with leopard print eyes.


South African skincare junkie, @reya_n, who is based in Australia, also joined the challenge and was at the forefront with outstanding looks. She stole the show when she recreated Rihanna’s Vogue look from the September 2019 issue while @PalesaMUA blew everyone away with the crease with green bold eyes.


Here’s more of the best #7days7faces

Share this article:

Related Articles