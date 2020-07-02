African MUAs show off their creativity with #7days7faces challenge

Nigerian make up artist (MUA) Foyin Ogunrombi is setting the beauty trends by challenging African MUAs to participate in different makeup looks for seven days.



Affectionately known as Foyin Og, the Cape Town-based MUA’s challenge is titled #7days7faces. Each day, there was a theme that MUAs had to follow.





On day one they did a purple face beat; day two was themed around the animal print; day three, a recreation of a look (mostly from celebrities); day four, they cut a crease; on day five, they went big on glitter, followed by a smokey eye on day six and a natural look for day seven.



Foyin Og broke the ice on day one when she wore purple eyelashes, purple lipgloss and a purple hoodie to match her look.