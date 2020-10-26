After her 20th lip filler injection, ’Real-life Barbie’ plans to get more

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While there’s the ’’embrace your body“ movement happening with women finally starting to love their bodies just as they are, there are still some who go through great lengths to nip and tuck their bodies into often unhealthy and unnatural forms. 22-year-old Andrea Ivanova, who some refer to as a real-life Barbie, is constantly making extreme changes to her body. But it’s her lips that’s the most prominent feature that has had the most work done. Bulgarian-born Ivanova doesn’t think so at all. In fact, she loves her enormous lips and intends to go even bigger. She recently, with great excitement and pride, admitted to having her 20th round lip filler injections. Looking at her lips, one would think that it’s more than enough filler, but Ivanova has no intention of stopping.

Andrea Ivanova after 20th round lip filler injections. Picture: Instagram

The human Barbie has been getting hyaluronic acid lip injections since 2018.

After her latest injection, she posted a pic of her lips, saying, "I had my latest injection two days ago. I feel great to have even more but some doctors think it's enough, though I still want them bigger. My doctor said he will do more injections for me but said I have to wait for at least two months. I like my new lips a lot."

Andrea Ivanova says it's hard to eat after injections. Picture: Instagram

According to the Daily Mail she admits that performing essentials tasks to be difficult. "It was hard to eat after the injection, and two to three days after the procedure gets more difficult. I think my lips are lovely, I love them. I am not sure if they are the biggest lips in the world but they are one of the biggest, I think."

Her lips are now quadruple the size of her natural her lips.