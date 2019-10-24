After more than R2m worth of facelifts, Sharon Osbourne says she looks like Elvis









Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Award. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP London - After spending more than £120 000 (about R2.2-million) on several bouts of cosmetic surgery, she must have hoped for striking results. But Sharon Osbourne has admitted she may have changed too much, saying her plastic surgery left her "looking like Elvis". The mother-of-three, 67, recently had her fourth facelift and admitted she had fears before the procedure. "You could wake up and look like Cyclops, you never know," she said on an American talk show. "I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth. For the first week, I couldn’t feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you.

"I couldn’t find my mouth! It goes numb. It was up at one side, I looked like Elvis."

The TV talent show judge added: "I had my neck done, my jowls.

"Everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed... still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it."

Daily Mail